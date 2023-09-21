HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi Tech Meet today to bring IT entrepreneurs together

September 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the Belagavi Tech Meet 2023 will be held in Belagavi on Friday.

The event will bring all IT and ITeS related industries and entrepreneurs on a single platform.

It will begin at the Mayura Presidency Club near BUDA office at 3.30 p.m.

The event will help foster connections between industry insiders and young people with ideas who can turn entrepreneurs, said a release.

The Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BETCA) will be formally launched. It will help us share knowledge and collaborate effectively, leading to collective progress, Hitesh Dharmadasani, coordinator, public relations, said.

Details can be had on Ph: +91-9880936126 or contact@betca.org.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.