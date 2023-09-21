Belagavi Tech Meet today to bring IT entrepreneurs together

September 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The second edition of the Belagavi Tech Meet 2023 will be held in Belagavi on Friday.

The event will bring all IT and ITeS related industries and entrepreneurs on a single platform.

It will begin at the Mayura Presidency Club near BUDA office at 3.30 p.m.

The event will help foster connections between industry insiders and young people with ideas who can turn entrepreneurs, said a release.

The Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BETCA) will be formally launched. It will help us share knowledge and collaborate effectively, leading to collective progress, Hitesh Dharmadasani, coordinator, public relations, said.

Details can be had on Ph: +91-9880936126 or contact@betca.org.