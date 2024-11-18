Belagavi police will investigate an anonymous letter that alleges that Rudresh Yadavannavar, a 35-year-old employee in the office of the tahsildar, was killed over an extra-marital affair.

A letter sent by an unidentified person to the police commissioner, and the office of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, alleges that the deceased Second Division Assistant had an affair with a colleague’s wife, and that may have led to his murder. It rules out the theory that the SDA took his own life.

Copies of the letter were shared on social media.

Rudravva Yadavannavar, the mother of the employee, told reporters in Belagavi on November 18 that she would appeal to the city police to re-investigate the matter, by considering the new angle.

“My son was very brave. He was not the one to take his own life. I am sure someone killed him. That needs to be investigated properly,” she said.

She denied writing the letter.

Rudresh Yadavannavar was found dead in his office a day after he was deputed to the Yallamma temple tourism development authority. He had allegedly sent a message in his office Whatsapp group where he blamed three persons, including a person said to be the personal assistant of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and the Belagavi tahsildar, for his death.

Police registered a case against the three persons. The three accused are out on anticipatory bail. Two of them have rejoined their office.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang said that the investigation will consider all the factors, though he denied any knowledge of the letter. He said the investigators will be directed to share vital findings of the investigation with the family of the deceased.