Belagavi swimmer wins medals at Ability Sports in Thailand

December 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Physically challenged swimmer Shridhar Malagi of Mazagaon village near Belagavi has won several medals at the World Ability Sports Games 2023 held in Thailand recently.

He won three gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal in different categories and styles.

He has also won medals in various national and international events in the past. He has participated in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from a family of limited means, he was spotted by coach Umesh Kalaghatagi who began his training in Belagavi.

He divides his time between the ZEE Swim Academy in Bengaluru and the Suvarna JNMC Pool in Belagavi.

His coaches include Olympian Sharat Gayakwad. Go Sports Foundation is supporting him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.