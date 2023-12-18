ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi swimmer wins medals at Ability Sports in Thailand

December 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Physically challenged swimmer Shridhar Malagi of Mazagaon village near Belagavi has won several medals at the World Ability Sports Games 2023 held in Thailand recently.

He won three gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal in different categories and styles.

He has also won medals in various national and international events in the past. He has participated in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from a family of limited means, he was spotted by coach Umesh Kalaghatagi who began his training in Belagavi.

He divides his time between the ZEE Swim Academy in Bengaluru and the Suvarna JNMC Pool in Belagavi.

His coaches include Olympian Sharat Gayakwad. Go Sports Foundation is supporting him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US