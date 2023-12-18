GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi swimmer wins medals at Ability Sports in Thailand

December 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Physically challenged swimmer Shridhar Malagi of Mazagaon village near Belagavi has won several medals at the World Ability Sports Games 2023 held in Thailand recently.

He won three gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal in different categories and styles.

He has also won medals in various national and international events in the past. He has participated in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle events.

Hailing from a family of limited means, he was spotted by coach Umesh Kalaghatagi who began his training in Belagavi.

He divides his time between the ZEE Swim Academy in Bengaluru and the Suvarna JNMC Pool in Belagavi.

His coaches include Olympian Sharat Gayakwad. Go Sports Foundation is supporting him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.