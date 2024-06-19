ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi sugar factories asked to settle arrears of farmers by June 25

Updated - June 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

There are 28 sugar factories in the district and three of them have pending arrears

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi district administration has asked all sugar factories to clear payment of arrears to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officers to strictly enforce this rule and ensure that mills pay the outstanding sugarcane bills of farmers latest by June 25.

He was speaking at a meeting of sugarcane growers and sugar mills at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 28 sugar factories in the district, three have pending arrears. All mills with outstanding dues must pay the amount with 15% interest within June 25 as per law, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He asked factory managements to submit letters with assurance that the bills will be paid with interest before June 25.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that the administration of factories that do not pay the dues within the stipulated time will be taken over by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Action will also be taken to pay the due amount to farmers by auctioning the sugar stocks and material in the confiscated sugar factories in one week, he said.

He instructed the officials concerned to submit a report after calculating the amount due from factories in the district with interest.

Farmers leader and former Minister Sashikantha Naik, Joint Director of Food Department Srishail Kankanwadi, farmers leaders and representatives of factories were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US