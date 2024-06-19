GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi sugar factories asked to settle arrears of farmers by June 25

There are 28 sugar factories in the district and three of them have pending arrears

Updated - June 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi district administration has asked all sugar factories to clear payment of arrears to farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officers to strictly enforce this rule and ensure that mills pay the outstanding sugarcane bills of farmers latest by June 25.

He was speaking at a meeting of sugarcane growers and sugar mills at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

Of the 28 sugar factories in the district, three have pending arrears. All mills with outstanding dues must pay the amount with 15% interest within June 25 as per law, he said.

He asked factory managements to submit letters with assurance that the bills will be paid with interest before June 25.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that the administration of factories that do not pay the dues within the stipulated time will be taken over by the State government.

Action will also be taken to pay the due amount to farmers by auctioning the sugar stocks and material in the confiscated sugar factories in one week, he said.

He instructed the officials concerned to submit a report after calculating the amount due from factories in the district with interest.

Farmers leader and former Minister Sashikantha Naik, Joint Director of Food Department Srishail Kankanwadi, farmers leaders and representatives of factories were present.

