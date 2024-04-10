Belagavi students shine in science, commerce and arts streams of II PU

April 10, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Two students of Banajawad Residential PU College in Athani of Belagavi district have secured the third rank in the State in II PU examination in the science and commerce streams.

Gauri Sanjeev Suryavanshi scored 596 marks in the science stream. She obtained cent per cent marks in Kannada, Physics, Chemistry, Life Science and Mathematics. She scored 96 in English. Her father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, is a Panchayat Development Officer and her mother is a teacher.

G.K. Divya from Banajawad Residential PU College has secured 594 marks in the commerce stream. She obtained cent per cent marks in Kannada, History and Economics, along with impressive scores of 99 in Accountancy, 98 in Business Studies and 97 in English. Her father is a private company employee, while her mother is a home-maker.

Vijayalakshmi Kotreppa Gulaganji from Kumareshwar Undergraduate College in Saundatti and Gangavva Nagesh Sunadholi from Annadaneshwar Undergraduate College in Munavalli have secured the fifth rank in the arts stream, by scoring 592 marks each.