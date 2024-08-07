Belagavi students return home from riot-hit Bangladesh

As many as 25 students, mostly of medical science, have returned safely to their houses in Belagavi district from riot-hit Bangladesh.

The Indian Embassy coordinated with officers in Bangladesh and in Karnataka to ensure their return, officers said.

Their parents said that they earlier approached Belagavi BJP MP Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and that they coordinated their children’s safe return.

The parents were worried after they lost contact with their wards due to internet shutdown and disruption of mobile networks.