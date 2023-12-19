Belagavi stripping incident: Victim’s family given land and cash compensation

December 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The family of the victim of the Belagavi assault and stripping incident was handed over a cheque ₹5 lakh and documents granting 2.03 acres of land, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The land was granted by the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation under the land grant scheme.

Speaking after handing over documents, Satish Jarkiholi, PWD Minister and district in charge Minister, alleged that the BJP was trying to politicise the incident where the woman was partially stripped and assaulted.

“The demand by some BJP leaders that Home Minister G. Parameshwara should resign on moral grounds is meaningless. Senior leaders, including Mr. Parameshwara and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited the victim and her family members and extended support. In fact, none of the BJP leaders, including the two MPs, visited the village or the family,’‘ the Minister said.

“What happened in Vantamuri is very sad and unfortunate. All of us should strive to see that such incidents do not recur. But the BJP is trying to gain political benefit of that unfortunate incident. It is highly condemnable. There have been similar incidents in various other parts of the country, including some BJP-ruled states. But the party does not highlight them,” he said.

He said that even before the CID officers took over the investigation, the local police had acted swiftly and arrested 11 of the 13 accused. “We are also taking steps to protect the family of the victim, including the victim’s son and a girl who had escaped to safety,” he said.