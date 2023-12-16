Belagavi stripping incident | Three more arrested, taking total arrests to 11

December 16, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Following the ghastly incident of a middle aged woman being stripped, paraded naked and assaulted at Vantamuri in Belagavi district, a team from National Commission for Women on December 16 visited the district hospital in Belgavi where the victim is undergoing treatment.

The team led by member of National Commissioner for Women Delina Khongdup interacted with the victim and collected details from her about the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Nitesh Patil and Police Commissioner Rohan Jagadish accompanied them.

Another team that of the fact finding committee of BJP too visited the district hospital on December 16 and collected details about the incident. Members of Parliament Aprajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, Ranjeeta Koli and national secretary Asha Lakra met the affected woman and collected details. They were accompanied by MP Mangala Angadi, MLA Shashikala Jolle and others.

The fact finding committee subsequently visited Vantamuri village where the incident occurred and the Kakati Police Station. Before meeting the victim, the team members held a video conference with party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

Speaking to press persons, the team members alleged that the chief minister and Congress government had been apathetic towards the plight of the victim. However when media persons countered them with questions on the urgency with which BJP fact finding committee had landed in Karnataka and not showing the same urgency in case of such heinous crimes in BJP ruled states, they failed to give a proper reply. And instead even accused media persons of indulging in politics.

Written consent

Meanwhile Superintendent of Police of Belagavi Bhimashankar Guled has informed media persons that as per the High Court order dated 16/12/2023, barring official representatives of statutory authorities/ commissioners or the investigating agencies and and victim’s family members, any other person or organisation interested in meeting the victim of the Vantamuri, should take written consent of the doctor treating the victim.

High Court Order

On Thursday, the High Court of Karnataka issued an order restricting visitors to the district hospital in Belagavi to meet the victim. Taking up the matter in consideration of its urgency, the bench comprising of Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, directed that “no person, individual, group, associations, political parties, or the like shall visit the place of the victim except with the prior written permission of the medical officer-in-charge of the hospital or the doctor treating the victim. Needless to state that the order shall not prevent the family members of victim, the official representatives of statutory authorities/ commissioners or the investigating agencies to visit the victim in a need based manner”.

Three more arrested

Meanwhile the Belagavi Police have arrested three more accused persons including a minor in connection with the Vantamuri incident. After the incident came to light, the Kakati Station Police had registered a case against 13 persons and now with the arrest of three more, the total number of arrested persons in the case has risen to 11. Two more accused are absconding.

Suspended

In a related development, following a high court director, Belagavi Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa has issued order suspending Police Inspector of Kakati Vijaykumar Sinnur for failure to prevent incident and dereliction of duty.

NHRC notice

In a related development taking suo motu cognizance of the media reports about the Vantamuri incident, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Director General of Police seeking detailed report within four weeks. It should include the status of the registration of FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme, if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents in the state.

In a press release, NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim woman. The purported act, as reported, seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim, it has said.

