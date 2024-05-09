Belagavi slips to 29th position, Chikkodi to 25th in district-wise performance ranking

Among the list of districts ranked according to performance in the 2024 SSLC examinations, Belagavi has dropped to the 29th position from 26th last year, while Chikkodi has fallen to 25th from 13th.

However, students of some schools in the district have done well.

Belagavi City Education District has achieved 79.47 pass percentage. Kumari Trisha Navagekar of St. Mary’s English High School has scored 620 marks and Kumari Vrinda Patil of KLE High School 618 marks, while Sampada Sutar of Gomatesh High School has secured 615 marks out of 625.

Students of Muktangan Vidyalaya have given their school 98.3% success. Only one out of the 59 students has failed in the exam.

Atharva Shirodkar who scored 95% marks, Divya Prajapati 94%, Yasin Bagwan 93.4%, Mustafa Inamdar 92.16% and Srishti Nandyalkar 92% are the top five students.

Students of Kannada and English medium schools of KLE Institute have made an unique achievement in the SSLC examination of 2023-24. A total of 2,111 students appeared for the examination from 17 Kannada medium KLE-affiliated high schools and recorded 82.38% success.

In addition, a total of 308 students from KLE English medium high schools appeared for the examination and recorded 93.83% success.

KLE’s Gilganchi Aratala High School secured 74.64% success with Jayaraja Pujari 96.8%, Madhu Nellikoppadmath 96.8%, Omkara Kumbara 95.6%, Sanjana Hubli 95.5%, Lakshmi Malakannavara 93.9% and Anupa Hadalagi 92.9% emerging toppers.

Rayagowda Mataraba of KLE Kannada Medium High School, Kerur, has scored 96.32% marks, while Utkarsha R.K. of KLE School, Nippani, secured 97.44% marks.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, governing council members, life members, principal, vice-principal and teachers have congratulated the students.