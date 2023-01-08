ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi shooting: Two injured in firing, police form four special teams to crack case

January 08, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Belagavi

The victims — Ravi Kokitkar, a Sri Ram Sene leader, and Manoj Desurkar, a Hindu Rashtra Sena leader — are out of danger

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were injured when some unidentified miscreants fired at them in Belagavi on Saturday night. Both the victims are out of danger.

Ravi Kokitkar, a Sri Ram Sene leader, and Manoj Desurkar, a Hindu Rashtra Sena leader, have been admitted to the KLE Hospital. They were travelling in their car near the Marathi school in Hindalga village when the incident occurred.

Two alleged assailants, who were waiting on a bike, shot at them and sped away. However, the victims survived with minor injuries. Villagers helped shift the duo to the hospital. A police van had been stationed in Hindalga village, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake met the injured at the hospital. Abhay Patil demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Former MLA Sanjay Patil suspected it was an attack to intimidate Hindus. However, the Hindus will not be silenced by such attacks, he said.

Pramod Mutalik, SRS founder, strongly condemned the incident. “The Sri Ram Sene will organise statewide protests against this. We will reply to this in the Hindu Samavesha rallies,” he said.

Police commissioner M B Boralingaiah told journalists that he had formed four special teams to investigate the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US