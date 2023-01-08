HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi shooting: Two injured in firing, police form four special teams to crack case

The victims — Ravi Kokitkar, a Sri Ram Sene leader, and Manoj Desurkar, a Hindu Rashtra Sena leader — are out of danger

January 08, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were injured when some unidentified miscreants fired at them in Belagavi on Saturday night. Both the victims are out of danger.

Ravi Kokitkar, a Sri Ram Sene leader, and Manoj Desurkar, a Hindu Rashtra Sena leader, have been admitted to the KLE Hospital. They were travelling in their car near the Marathi school in Hindalga village when the incident occurred.

Two alleged assailants, who were waiting on a bike, shot at them and sped away. However, the victims survived with minor injuries. Villagers helped shift the duo to the hospital. A police van had been stationed in Hindalga village, police said.

MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake met the injured at the hospital. Abhay Patil demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Former MLA Sanjay Patil suspected it was an attack to intimidate Hindus. However, the Hindus will not be silenced by such attacks, he said.

Pramod Mutalik, SRS founder, strongly condemned the incident. “The Sri Ram Sene will organise statewide protests against this. We will reply to this in the Hindu Samavesha rallies,” he said.

Police commissioner M B Boralingaiah told journalists that he had formed four special teams to investigate the case.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime, law and justice / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.