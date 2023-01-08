Belagavi shooting: Two injured in firing, police form four special teams to crack case

January 08, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Belagavi

Two persons were injured when some unidentified miscreants fired at them in Belagavi on Saturday night. Both the victims are out of danger.

Ravi Kokitkar, a Sri Ram Sene leader, and Manoj Desurkar, a Hindu Rashtra Sena leader, have been admitted to the KLE Hospital. They were travelling in their car near the Marathi school in Hindalga village when the incident occurred.

Two alleged assailants, who were waiting on a bike, shot at them and sped away. However, the victims survived with minor injuries. Villagers helped shift the duo to the hospital. A police van had been stationed in Hindalga village, police said.

MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake met the injured at the hospital. Abhay Patil demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Former MLA Sanjay Patil suspected it was an attack to intimidate Hindus. However, the Hindus will not be silenced by such attacks, he said.

Pramod Mutalik, SRS founder, strongly condemned the incident. “The Sri Ram Sene will organise statewide protests against this. We will reply to this in the Hindu Samavesha rallies,” he said.

Police commissioner M B Boralingaiah told journalists that he had formed four special teams to investigate the case.