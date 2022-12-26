Belagavi session to discuss North Karnataka issues

December 26, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday said he would take up an exclusive debate on issues related to North Karnataka in the ongoing session.

Responding to the concerns expressed by members that the House was yet to take up discussion on issues related to North Karnataka though it is being held in Northern city of Belagavi, the speaker said such a discussion would soon be facilitated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the government wanted the ongoing Belagavi session to be fruitful and meaningful. Issues pertaining to the North Karnataka region must be discussed for a long time, he said.