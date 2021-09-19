Belagavi second in country with 2.57 lakh doses administered

By administering over 2.57 lakh doses of vaccine in a single day on Friday, Belagavi district stood second in the entire nation, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi M.G. Hiremath has said.

In a press release, Mr. Hiremath has said that the district executed its plan well leading to 2,57,604 doses of vaccine administered on Friday, while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has topped the nation by administering 4,09,777 doses.

He has said that although the district could not achieve its target of 3 lakh doses, it performed well in terms of the number of doses administered. It was a proud achievement after having stood second in the nation as far as administering vaccine is concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner has thanked all officials, employees of the Revenue, the Health, the Rural Development, the Woman and Child Development departments, local bodies, elected representatives, members of various organisations, volunteers and the general public for their work and cooperation.