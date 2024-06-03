Belagavi school gets new principal

Belagavi-based St. Paul’s High School, one of the oldest high schools in North Karnataka, will have a new principal.

Rev. Fr. Simon Fernandes has been appointed principal of the school. He will succeed Rev. Fr. Savio Abreau S.J.

The school was set up by Jesuit Priests in 1856. The school has produced several generations of students in its 168-year history. It counts several famous personalities, including BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, among its alumni.

Fr. Fernandes is a Jesuit Priest and social activist. He hails from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. He joined the Society of Jesus in 1989 and commenced his priesthood training from Goa.

Later, he completed his higher studies at Nashik, Patna and Rani Parvati Devi College, Belagavi, where he headed the student movement as a general secretary of the college.

He was ordained a priest in December 2002.

He has a Master’s degree in Sociology from Pune University (2003) and a Master’s in Social Work from Nirmala Niketan, Mumbai University (2006).

He has worked at the Social Centre in Ahmednagar, leading successful water projects and earning Koregaon the Ideal Village Award in 2006. He founded SWADES, an NGO working for the cause of environment conservation in Goa.

Its members took up some successful battles against illegal SEZs. His ecological advocacy includes the EcoBuds programme, research on water equity and biogas dissemination.