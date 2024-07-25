Belagavi residents told not to panic as there is no flooding now

Belagavi in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday visited places hit by heavy rain and also vulnerable areas in the district. He visited villages in Kudachi and Raibag and Chikkodi taluks.

“There is no need to panic as there is no possibility of a flood in the district as of now. But we are taking all precautionary measures,” he said.

The situation may worsen if water release from Maharashtra crosses three lakh cusecs. “But we are prepared for it,” he told reporters in Kudachi.

He said that the State government has decided to build houses for those families that have lost them to natural calamities, like floods.

“These families will also get an additional ₹3 lakh as compensation,” he said.

“The BJP government decided to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation in such cases but did not release it to every victim. We will not do that. We will pay compensation apart from building houses,” he said.

The affected families will also get the benefit of Central government assistance and other schemes. “Our cash relief amount may be less, but we will provide relief to everyone,” he said.

“Due to heavy rain in Maharashtra, water release has increased. But the situation is under control. The district administration officials and the police are visiting and checking the affected areas,” he said.

“We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to manage floods, if any. Rescue and relief teams are in place and ready with equipment,” he said.

“Care centres are ready. We are asking residents of riverbank villages to move in, but most are reluctant. I am sure the officers will take action for the relocation of such people after persuading them,” he said.

He said that there is a strong demand for the evacuation of residents of hamlets in protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries. “We will finalise the plans after holding a meeting with the residents of Talewadi on Friday,” he said.

He said that a proposal to include such residents as part of project displaced people is before the State government.

Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled said that NDRF teams have arranged for flood management in Khanapur taluk. “They will take all measures, including shifting villagers from the affected areas to safer places,” Dr. Guled said.

BUDA chairman Laxmanrao Chingale, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Probationary Officer Dinesh Kumar Meena, Chikkodi Sub-Divisional Officer Subhas Sampagavi, Raibag Tahsildar K.S. Kulkarni and others were present.