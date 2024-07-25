GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi residents told not to panic as there is no flooding now

The situation likely to worsen if water release from Maharashtra crosses three lakh cusecs but district administration is prepared

Published - July 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF and district administration officials on Thursday shifting families from low-lying areas of Mangvasati in Athani taluk, Belagavi district, to safer places.

NDRF and district administration officials on Thursday shifting families from low-lying areas of Mangvasati in Athani taluk, Belagavi district, to safer places. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Belagavi in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday visited places hit by heavy rain and also vulnerable areas in the district. He visited villages in Kudachi and Raibag and Chikkodi taluks.

“There is no need to panic as there is no possibility of a flood in the district as of now. But we are taking all precautionary measures,” he said.

The situation may worsen if water release from Maharashtra crosses three lakh cusecs. “But we are prepared for it,” he told reporters in Kudachi.

He said that the State government has decided to build houses for those families that have lost them to natural calamities, like floods.

“These families will also get an additional ₹3 lakh as compensation,” he said.

“The BJP government decided to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation in such cases but did not release it to every victim. We will not do that. We will pay compensation apart from building houses,” he said.

The affected families will also get the benefit of Central government assistance and other schemes. “Our cash relief amount may be less, but we will provide relief to everyone,” he said.

“Due to heavy rain in Maharashtra, water release has increased. But the situation is under control. The district administration officials and the police are visiting and checking the affected areas,” he said.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi with officials during a visit to villages affected by heavy rain in Chikkodi taluk on Thursday.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi with officials during a visit to villages affected by heavy rain in Chikkodi taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

“We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to manage floods, if any. Rescue and relief teams are in place and ready with equipment,” he said.

“Care centres are ready. We are asking residents of riverbank villages to move in, but most are reluctant. I am sure the officers will take action for the relocation of such people after persuading them,” he said.

He said that there is a strong demand for the evacuation of residents of hamlets in protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries. “We will finalise the plans after holding a meeting with the residents of Talewadi on Friday,” he said.

He said that a proposal to include such residents as part of project displaced people is before the State government.

Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled said that NDRF teams have arranged for flood management in Khanapur taluk. “They will take all measures, including shifting villagers from the affected areas to safer places,” Dr. Guled said.

BUDA chairman Laxmanrao Chingale, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Probationary Officer Dinesh Kumar Meena, Chikkodi Sub-Divisional Officer Subhas Sampagavi, Raibag Tahsildar K.S. Kulkarni and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.