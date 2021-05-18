Belagavi registers record 2,118 cases

With 2,118 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases in a day in the State, after Bengaluru Urban.

It raced ahead of Mysuru, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural which have reported large number of cases.

While Bengaluru Urban recorded 8,676 cases, Mysuru had 1,916, Ballari 1,799, Tumakuru 1,562 and Bengaluru Rural recorded 1,339 cases.

Officials said that there were five COVID-19 related deaths in Belagavi and zero non-COVID-19 deaths.

Doctors discharged 713 persons from government and private hospitals in Belagavi on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in Belagavi stood at 15,164.

“The rise is disturbing, but there is hope,’’ said Madhav Prabhu, physician in KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital, who has been treating COVID-19 patients since last year.

He expects the cases to continue to be high for the next two weeks. “This observation is based on the experiences in Mumbai and New Delhi. However, after two weeks, we will have a higher number of discharged patients, in the range of 1,500-2,000 per day. That will signal a decline in the number of cases. That is encouraging,’’ he said.