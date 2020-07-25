Belagavi registers highest single-day spike in cases

Belagavi district recorded 341 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. This is the highest single-day peak since the pandemic broke out.

The total number of active cases in the district are 1,461. A total of 491 persons have been discharged.

There have been a total of 40 deaths. Of the 39,005 samples collected, 33,290 have tested negative.

Court sealed

The court in Athani was sealed after a judicial officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Swab samples of some employees were collected. The court may reopen in a few days, an officer said.

The Ramdurg town municipal council office was sealed after 15 employees tested positive. The swabs of others have been collected. Some employees at the NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) office were asked to remain home quarantined.

Three staff at the Katakol police station tested positive and the other staff were asked to home quarantine themselves. The police station is working as usual.

Traders oppose move

Meanwhile, traders at Nandagad opposed complete lockdown in their village, saying it would affect business.

They submitted a letter to the gram panchayat officers to allow them to follow lockdown for part of the day while conducting business from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.