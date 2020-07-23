Belagavi records 219 fresh cases

The number of COVID-19 positive cases which had come down in Dharwad district on Tuesday again went up on Wednesday with the district recording 158 cases. And, Belagavi recorded 219 cases, the highest single day spike so far in that district.
In Dharwad, where the total number of positive cases has reached 2,485, 135 patients were discharged. The district recorded five more deaths taking the toll to 78. With 845 patients being discharged so far, the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,562.
Davangere in Central Karnataka too witnessed an increase with 96 cases on Wednesday.
Gadag recorded 71 cases followed by Bagalkot 70, Uttara Kannada 63, Vijayapura 52, Haveri 50 and Chitradurga 40.
Meanwhile, Haveri recorded four COVID-19 deaths, Uttara Kannada three and Bagalkot saw two deaths.
