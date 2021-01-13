Belagavi ready to receive vaccine cargo

Officials in Belagavi have made preparations to receive and store a load of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in North Karnataka districts.
They have cleaned and disinfected the cold storage in the Health Department warehouse on the Vaccine Depot grounds in Tilakwadi here.
The vaccine cargo is likely to be dispatched from Pune, which is 340 km away.
The vaccine would be transported in insulated, temperature-controlled trucks and stored in the walk-in coolers in the Vaccine Depot.
The vaccine for distribution among eight North Karnataka districts would be stored in Belagavi.
Officers said that it is likely to arrive on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
“We are waiting for communication from the State government about the movement of the vaccine cargo. It may be sent by air or by road. We have made preparation to receive it by any mode,” Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said.
