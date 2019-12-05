Belagavi: Poll officer suspended for reporting to duty in drunken state

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli issued orders to suspend an officer on poll duty for coming to duty after getting drunk, in Gokak on Thursday.
Prakash Nasipudi, a government school teacher, reported for duty at booth number 231 in Gokak town in an inebriated condition.
Other officers in the booth asked him to go back and allow another officer to take charge. But he refused and insisted that he would sit in the booth.
The supervisor was alerted, who asked the police to take him to the hospital for testing for alcohol. But the accused teacher ran away from the hospital.
Mr Bommanahalli relieved him of poll duty and suspended him pending inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.