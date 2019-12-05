Belagavi: Poll officer suspended for reporting to duty in drunken state

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli issued orders to suspend an officer on poll duty for coming to duty after getting drunk, in Gokak on Thursday.

Prakash Nasipudi, a government school teacher, reported for duty at booth number 231 in Gokak town in an inebriated condition.

Other officers in the booth asked him to go back and allow another officer to take charge. But he refused and insisted that he would sit in the booth.

The supervisor was alerted, who asked the police to take him to the hospital for testing for alcohol. But the accused teacher ran away from the hospital.

Mr Bommanahalli relieved him of poll duty and suspended him pending inquiry.