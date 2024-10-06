ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi Police trace accused who absconded two years ago

Published - October 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officers from the APMC Yard Police Station traced an accused in a narcotics-related offence who absconded two years ago.

Nayeem Abbas Koza of Sultan Nagar Gokak was granted bail by a court in the case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act two years ago.

But he never appeared before court later. He hid himself in various towns in different States during the period.

But he was arrested on Saturday and produced before court. The magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.

The operation was completed by a team formed by Commissioner of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang to trace accused absconding in various cases.

The Police Commissioner praised the team led by Inspector Vishwanath Kabburi, Sub-Inspector Manjunath Bhajantri and staff, including B.K. Mitagara, N.M. Desai, B.M. Nargund, Khadar Khanammanavar, Govind Pujari and N.D. Birgond.

