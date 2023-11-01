Belagavi police stop Shiv Sena leaders at Karnataka border

November 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi police stopped several Shiv Sena members from entering the district on Wednesday, November 1 morning. Some party workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observations in Belagavi.

Vijay Devane, Kolhapur district Shiv Sena president and around 30 party workers were stopped at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border from entering Belagavi. They were handed over to the Kolhapur police who were waiting on the other side of the border.

Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled had spoken to Mahendra Pandit, SP, Kolhapur in this regard earlier. “Our officers are posted on the border. The district remains peaceful,” Dr. Guled said.

