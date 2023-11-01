HamberMenu
Belagavi police stop Shiv Sena leaders at Karnataka border

Some Shiv Sena workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observation in Belagavi on November 1 morning, coinciding with the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava

November 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Belagavi police stop Shiv Sena workers from entering the district, at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in Kuganoli village on November 1 morning.

Belagavi police stop Shiv Sena workers from entering the district, at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in Kuganoli village on November 1 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Belagavi police stopped several Shiv Sena members from entering the district on Wednesday, November 1 morning. Some party workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observations in Belagavi.

Vijay Devane, Kolhapur district Shiv Sena president and around 30 party workers were stopped at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border from entering Belagavi. They were handed over to the Kolhapur police who were waiting on the other side of the border.

Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled had spoken to Mahendra Pandit, SP, Kolhapur in this regard earlier. “Our officers are posted on the border. The district remains peaceful,” Dr. Guled said.

Close to 30 Shiv Sena party workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observation in Belagavi, on November 1, 2023.

Close to 30 Shiv Sena party workers from Maharashtra were planning to participate in the Black Day observation in Belagavi, on November 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

