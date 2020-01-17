Belagavi police stop Maharashtra minister from speaking at MES meeting

Belagavi police stopped Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Minister of State for Health in Maharashtra, from speaking at a meeting organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in the city on Friday.
Police escorted the leader out of the city and took him to the border.
He was invited by the MES to speak at the martyr's day event organised in memory of pro-Marathi activists who died in the language riots in the city in the 80s.
However, MES went ahead with the meeting at Hutatma Chowk in the old City. Party leaders like Kiran Thakur, Maloji Ashtekar, Deepak Dalvi and others paid tributes to the martyrs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.