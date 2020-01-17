Belagavi police stop Maharashtra minister from speaking at MES meeting

Belagavi police stopped Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Minister of State for Health in Maharashtra, from speaking at a meeting organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in the city on Friday.

Police escorted the leader out of the city and took him to the border.

He was invited by the MES to speak at the martyr's day event organised in memory of pro-Marathi activists who died in the language riots in the city in the 80s.

However, MES went ahead with the meeting at Hutatma Chowk in the old City. Party leaders like Kiran Thakur, Maloji Ashtekar, Deepak Dalvi and others paid tributes to the martyrs.