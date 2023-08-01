ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi police officer competes in world police and fire games in Canada

August 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Participating in extreme cold climate, Niranjan Patil completed the 21-kilometre run in 114 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

Niranjan Patil, a police inspector of Lokayukta in Belagavi, completed the 21-km run in the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg in Canada on July 31, 2023.

Niranjan Patil, a police inspector from Belagavi Lokayukta office, completed the 21-kilometre run at the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada.

The games are organised every two years with the aim of bringing together members of various police forces and fire services across the world, and to develop a sense of fraternity. Serving and retired employees of these departments participate in the games.

Participating in extreme cold climate, Niranjan Patil completed the 21-kilometre run in 114 minutes. He pulled a muscle in the leg after 14 kilometres, leading to a minor lesion on the foot. But he completed the race. The 40-member Indian contingent included retired IPS officers Krishna Murthy and B.N.S. Reddy, and Deputy Superintendent of Police M.R. Sateesh.

