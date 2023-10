October 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The police are investigating a series of burglaries in the busy market area in the Old City in Belagavi.

The burglaries were reported in five shops in the Pangul Galli area on Friday night.

A medical shop, a cloth store and three other shops were targeted.

The police said that CCTV footage has revealed that a gang of four persons made away with valuables, clothes and cash.

