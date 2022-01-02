Belagavi police heighten vigil on Maharashtra-Karnataka border

Belagavi

The police have stepped up vigil on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Police, Health and Revenue officers and staff have been deployed at nine check-posts on the National Highways and major roads in Belagavi district. Officers are also manning minor roads by putting up barricades and posting personnel who will monitor movement of vehicles.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimabargi visited the check-post in Kuganoli where he inspected preparatory works and also the Rapid Antigen Test centre. He asked officers to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines and not to allow any vehicle that carry passengers without negative RT-PCR certificates.

As many as 11 check-posts have been set up in Vijayapura district. Officers are stopping vehicles entering the State and checking for RT-PCR certificates.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommmai, who stopped briefly at the airport in Sambra on Sunday, held a meeting of officers for a few minutes and discussed the steps taken to stop COVID-19 spread. He told officers to strictly implement the rules, even if it were to cause some inconvenience to commuters.