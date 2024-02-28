Belagavi pays tribute to forgotten artists of the late 1800s

February 28, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Khula Asmaan in association with Wide Wings Media organised “O Gaanewali” at the Lokmanya Rangmandir in Belagavi on Saturday. It was a tribute to forgotten artists of the late 1800s, the tawaifs, gaanewalis and naachnewalis.

Artists Avanti Patel and Rutuja Lad sang songs, while Vighnesh Kamat accompanied them on the tabla and Nusrat Apoorva on the harmonium.

They sang songs popularised by artists Gauhar Jaan, Janakibai, Raasoolan Bai, Begum Akhtar and Shobha Gurtu.

The two presented Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal and other Hindustani semi-classical formats.

The event was aimed to shed light on these unsung heroes of Indian classical music.

Ms. Patel’s passion for merging art with important conversations on gender and society adds depth to the performance, making it an intimate mehfil.

The audience embarked on a musical journey filled with fascinating facts, stories and anecdotes about the past, presented in a captivating manner.

This show was directed by Meghna A.T. and Mallika Singh, written and conceptualized by Avanti Patel, a finalist on Indian Idol.

Dhanashree Multipurpose Co-operative Society and Samarth Urban Co-operative Credit Society supported the event.

Co-founder of Khula Asmaan Vaibhav Lokur welcomed the gathering.

Artists were felicitated by Co-founder of Khula Asmaan Swati Kulkarni.