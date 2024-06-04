Belagavi para swimmer sets new Asian record

Para swimmer Shridhar Malagi of Belagavi set a new Asian record in IDM Berlin World Para Swimming World Series 2024.

Malagi from the Swimmers Club Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club Belgaum has shown outstanding performance in the 800 m Freestyle (S8 Category) with 10:48:85 timing.

He also set a new Asian record in IDM Berlin World Para Swimming World Series 2024 held in Berlin, Germany, from May 30 to June 2. The previous record was set in the name of Kubota Kota from Japan five years ago with a timing of 10:57:44.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.