Belagavi para swimmer sets new Asian record

Para swimmer Shridhar Malagi of Belagavi set a new Asian record in IDM Berlin World Para Swimming World Series 2024.

Malagi from the Swimmers Club Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club Belgaum has shown outstanding performance in the 800 m Freestyle (S8 Category) with 10:48:85 timing.

He also set a new Asian record in IDM Berlin World Para Swimming World Series 2024 held in Berlin, Germany, from May 30 to June 2. The previous record was set in the name of Kubota Kota from Japan five years ago with a timing of 10:57:44.