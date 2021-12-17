Belagavi: Omicron suspected in traveller from Nigeria

Belagavi

17 December 2021 08:28 IST

Health department officials have sent the sample of the COVID-19 positive person for genome sequencing.

One person who travelled from Nigeria to Belagavi via Bengaluru, has been suspected to be Omicron positive.

The person has been sent to home isolation and his swab samples have been sent for further testing, S.V. Muniyal, District Health and Family Welfare Officer said.

The result is expected by Saturday officers said.

