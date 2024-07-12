Belagavi officials told to monitor public health situation regularly

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has asked officers at the district and taluk levels to take all steps to contain the spread of dengue and to ensure that affected patients receive proper treatment.

He asked them to increase testing and ensure hygiene in all residential areas.

He held offline and online meetings with officers in Belagavi on Thursday and Wednesday. Issues like dengue control and disaster management were discussed. All necessary steps should be taken to control dengue cases in the district, he told the officers.

High incidence areas should be identified and testing and treatment should be the prime focus in these areas, he said.

“All drains should be cleaned in urban and rural areas. Additional staff should be assigned by urban and rural local bodies to control dengue,” he said. He asked all department officers to work in coordination.

He said that the Health Department should immediately stock the necessary supplies for the control of infectious diseases that may arise in the event of floods and also the necessary supplies to avoid death and suffering.

Enough care should be taken to provide clean and pure drinking water in urban and rural areas. Regular water tests should be carried out, he said.

He visited the District Hospital and the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences and met doctors, staff and patients, said a release.