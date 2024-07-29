Belagavi officials reprimanded for slow response and errors in rain loss survey

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar reprimanded officials for their slow response to flood relief and alleged errors in flood loss survey in Khanapur on Monday.

During her visit to flood-affected areas of Khanapur, she said that she is upset with several complaints from villagers that officials have not responded on time.

She also took the officials to task for recording partial collapse of houses where houses have been completely damaged. She threatened them with legal action.

She asked them to provide the victims all the relief due to them. She said that the victims will get ₹1.2 lakh immediately and ₹1.8 lakh in low cost housing subsidy under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

She visited Rumewadi and Hattiholi villages and other areas in Khanapur taluk and Kukadoli and Bendigeri in Belagavi Rural constituency.

She said that the government will take all steps to provide basic infrastructure to villages in the Western Ghats. She said that a permanent solution will be found to avoid submergence of low-lying bridges and barrages.

“Action will be taken to prevent the loss of life due to rain in the coming days,” she said.

She said that due to some inflexible rules in the Forest Department, it is not possible to find solutions to several problems faced by the people. She said that a bridge at Hattiholi will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹100 crore.

She met the family members of a woman who died recently in Amagaon village and promised health care to residents of forest areas.

The Minister told reporters that there is no dearth of funds for flood relief.

MLA Vitthal Halagekar, Revenue and Irrigation department officials were present.