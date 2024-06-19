Belagavi officers told to start major projects immediately

Public Works Minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi has asked officers to start major projects of the department and others immediately.

At a meeting in Belagavi on Wednesday, he said that several big projects have already been sanctioned for the district, including national highways, ring roads, a solid waste management unit and round-the-clock water supply. He asked them to start the work immediately and also complete it on time.

He noted that there has been opposition from locals to some of the works. In such cases, the officers should persuade them and take them into confidence before starting the projects, he added.

“But then, if necessary, the work should be continued with police security,” he said. Some projects have been stalled for tens of years due to land acquisition issues and local opposition. We have a responsibility to complete all ongoing works on time,” he said.

He asked officers to take strict measures to control dengue and cholera. “Coordinated action between departments should be taken to check female foeticide,” he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Seth expressed displeasure that roads and pipelines have not been repaired near Old PB Road and Civil Hospital and that is causing trouble to the public.

Ration cards are not being issued at present. Ration cards should be issued immediately after getting the approval of the government and licence should be given to ration shops as per the number of cards, Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He directed Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Srishail Kankanwadi to see that BPL cards are issued on priority in case of medical emergencies.

He noted that around 160 BPL applications are pending, requiring attention due to medical emergencies.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil explained that necessary precautionary measures have been taken to face possible floods.

Taluk nodal officers are holding regular meetings and forming teams at the village level to monitor the situation continuously and that emergency rescue teams are ready, he said.

