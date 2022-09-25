Belagavi officers to be feted for programme implementation

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 25, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government has selected Belagavi for felicitation of district officers for the successful implementation of Azadi Se Antyoday Tak (ASAT), a project to implement a set of rural development programmes in districts associated with freedom fighters.

Belagavi has achieved 84.45% saturation in the implementation of 17 programmes. It stands 10th in the list of 75 districts under ASAT. The programme was launched in April 2022 and it ended on August 15.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan and Project Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Ravi Bangareppanavar will be felicitated at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Monday, said a release from Joint Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Karma Zimpa Bhutia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app