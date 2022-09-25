Karnataka

Belagavi officers to be feted for programme implementation

The Union government has selected Belagavi for felicitation of district officers for the successful implementation of Azadi Se Antyoday Tak (ASAT), a project to implement a set of rural development programmes in districts associated with freedom fighters.

Belagavi has achieved 84.45% saturation in the implementation of 17 programmes. It stands 10th in the list of 75 districts under ASAT. The programme was launched in April 2022 and it ended on August 15.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan and Project Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Ravi Bangareppanavar will be felicitated at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Monday, said a release from Joint Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Karma Zimpa Bhutia.


