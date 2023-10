October 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Star Air will operate daily non-stop flights between Belagavi and Mumbai from October 15.

The airline will deploy Embraer E175 aircraft and Embraer E145 aircraft for this service. The airline will offer business class service. The distance will be covered in 75 minutes. Details like fare and timings are available on the company website.