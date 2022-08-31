Belagavi mountaineer completes pre-Everest expedition

The mountaineer, Akshay Deshpande, is a khadi campaigner

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai Belagavi:
August 31, 2022 10:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the front of Satopanth glacier. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of mountaineers from around the country climbed Mt. Satopanth, 7075 metres high, in Gharwal Himalayas, which is also the highest peak in Gangotri National Park, Uttarakhand. The feat was completed on August 26.

The Satopanth expedition is known as a pre-Everest expedition, as many mountaineers climb this peak in preparation to climb Climb Everest.

Among the team is Akshay Deshpande, a young mountaineer from Belagavi in Karnataka. His accomplishment was a proud moment for Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A computer science engineer, Akshay Deshpande, is a Handicraft promoter and khadi campaigner. He is an ardent lover of adventure sports and has formal training in Rock climbing/adventure sports and mountaineering. Akshay Deshpande succeeded in his second attempt this year. He had unsuccessfully attempted the climb in May this year. He said that the first attempt was unsuccessful due to lack oxygen in his body.

Akshay Deshpande plans to climb Mt. Everest in the coming months. He also plans to climb six other summits, which would make him a ‘seven summiter’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

His team members were Navdeep Sood, Akshay Deshpande, Rohit Patil, Satyabrata Das, Sachin Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
mountains
mountains
mountains and hill-stations
adventure
adventure tourism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app