Belagavi mountaineer completes pre-Everest expedition

A view of the front of Satopanth glacier. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of mountaineers from around the country climbed Mt. Satopanth, 7075 metres high, in Gharwal Himalayas, which is also the highest peak in Gangotri National Park, Uttarakhand. The feat was completed on August 26.

The Satopanth expedition is known as a pre-Everest expedition, as many mountaineers climb this peak in preparation to climb Climb Everest.

Among the team is Akshay Deshpande, a young mountaineer from Belagavi in Karnataka. His accomplishment was a proud moment for Belagavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A computer science engineer, Akshay Deshpande, is a Handicraft promoter and khadi campaigner. He is an ardent lover of adventure sports and has formal training in Rock climbing/adventure sports and mountaineering. Akshay Deshpande succeeded in his second attempt this year. He had unsuccessfully attempted the climb in May this year. He said that the first attempt was unsuccessful due to lack oxygen in his body.

Akshay Deshpande plans to climb Mt. Everest in the coming months. He also plans to climb six other summits, which would make him a ‘seven summiter’.

His team members were Navdeep Sood, Akshay Deshpande, Rohit Patil, Satyabrata Das, Sachin Kumar.