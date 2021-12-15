Belagavi MLC election result is a matter of concern: Yediyurappa

belagavi

15 December 2021 12:58 IST

The BJP candidate lost the election

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed concern about the defeat of the party candidate in Belagavi in the election to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

“It is a matter of concern that we lost despite having a large number of MLAs, MPs and other leaders in Belagavi district. This needs to be discussed within the party. We need to introspect. We need to investigate into allegations about which leaders caused the defeat,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to him about the issue on December 14, and the discussions would continue to find the cause behind the result.

To a query, he said that the Speaker had set aside two days for a discussion on north Karnataka, and that he welcomes the decision.