Belagavi-Miraj special train service extended

In the wake of the festival season, South Western Railway has extended the services of Belagavi-Miraj special trains till October 31, a release said.

Train Nos 07301/07302 Belagavi-Miraj-Belagavi and Train Nos 07303/07304 Belagavi-Miraj-Belagavi Unreserved Special Express, which were previously scheduled to run up to September 30, will now run up to October 31.

The special trains will run with their existing composition, timings and stoppages, the release said.