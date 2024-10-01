GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi-Miraj special train service extended

In the wake of the festival season, South Western Railway has extended the services till October 31

Published - October 01, 2024 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the festival season, South Western Railway has extended the services of Belagavi-Miraj special trains till October 31, a release said.

Train Nos 07301/07302 Belagavi-Miraj-Belagavi and Train Nos 07303/07304 Belagavi-Miraj-Belagavi Unreserved Special Express, which were previously scheduled to run up to September 30, will now run up to October 31.

The special trains will run with their existing composition, timings and stoppages, the release said.

