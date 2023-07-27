ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi law college wins national moot court competition

July 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of KLS Raja Lakhamgouda Law College have won the national level moot court competition held in Bengaluru recently.

The college moot court team of Tanvi Kulkarni, Mohan Gowda and Jainam Porwal won the IFIM’s national level moot court competition and bagged a trophy and a cash prize of ₹60,000.

As many as 35 teams from across the country participated in the event organised by IFIM Law School. The final competition was between Christ University Bengaluru and Raja Lakhamgouda Law College Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Mandgi, president KLS, P.S. Sawkar, chairman, M.R. Kulkarni, chairman, Governing Council, RLLC, A.H. Hawaldar, principal, have congratulated the team and moot court coordinator Ashwini Parab.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US