Belagavi law college wins national moot court competition

July 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of KLS Raja Lakhamgouda Law College have won the national level moot court competition held in Bengaluru recently.

The college moot court team of Tanvi Kulkarni, Mohan Gowda and Jainam Porwal won the IFIM’s national level moot court competition and bagged a trophy and a cash prize of ₹60,000.

As many as 35 teams from across the country participated in the event organised by IFIM Law School. The final competition was between Christ University Bengaluru and Raja Lakhamgouda Law College Belagavi.

Anant Mandgi, president KLS, P.S. Sawkar, chairman, M.R. Kulkarni, chairman, Governing Council, RLLC, A.H. Hawaldar, principal, have congratulated the team and moot court coordinator Ashwini Parab.

