Belagavi, Karwar belong to Karnataka: Savadi

Condemning Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remarks on the border dispute, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi reiterated that Belagavi and Karwar belong to Karnataka. He was speaking to presspersons at Kalaburagi airport before heading to Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on Friday.

Mr. Savadi said that the Mahajan Commission Report of 1967 recommended that Belagavi should remain in Karnataka and added that members of the Maratha community here are like Kannadigas. He said that the Karnataka government has established a Maratha Development Corporation to benefit Marathas living in the border areas of Maharashtra.

The aim of the corporation is to improve their socio-economic conditions and extend financial assistance to pursue their education. Mr. Savadi accused Mr. Pawar of dividing society and spreading hatred between communities to derive political mileage. He said the Cabinet expansion will happen only after the Central leadership’s nod.