Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences gets money and medical equipment

They were donated by various organisation in recognition of the services of the institute

Several organisations have donated money and materials to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

Caritas India, the social development arm of Catholic Bishops Conference of India, and the Diocese of Belgaum donated medical equipment worth ₹50 lakh. Various industry bodies have pooled in around ₹22 lakh that will be utilised to buy medical supplies.

On June 29, Caritas and the Diocese of Belgaum handed over 25 oxygen concentrators, 50 humidifiers, 50 oxygen masks, 50 nasal cannulas and 25 voltage convertors to the hospital in the presence of Bishop of Belgaum Rev. Dr. Derek Fernandes, MP Mangala Angadi, MLA Anil Benake, Regional Commissioner Amalan Aditya Viswas and BIMS Director Umesh Kulkarni.

Bishop Derek appreciated the role of all the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been serving poor patients even at risk to their own lives. “As a mark of gratitude to the medical fraternity, we extend our support to BIMS by donating these equipment,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Eusebio Fernandes, Director of Belgaum Diocese Social Services Society (BDSSS), said that Caritas India approached Caritas Germany and Siemens Caring Hands to extend support to hospitals in India and requested for oxygen concentrators.

Caritas Germany and Siemens donated a total of 100 oxygen concentrators, 200 humidifiers, 200 nasal cannulas, and 200 N95 masks.

Anil Benake, MLA, asked everyone to pray that the third wave does not occur. “But, we should be prepared for it. My team of young volunteers is conducting a survey of children in Belagavi to ascertain their vaccination status,” he said.

On June 28, Jinabakul Forge, GPF Metacaste, Yankays, Aequs, Netalkar Power Transmission, Diamond Metal Screens, and others donated a total of ₹22.26 lakh to the hospital.

Regional Commissioner Amalan Aditya Viswas received a letter from the donors. He said the money would be used mostly for clinical materials, laundry and dietary inputs.