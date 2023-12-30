ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi incident: Good Samaritans honoured for timely action

December 30, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police on Saturday honoured civilians and police personnel who acted swiftly to help and rescue the victim who was disrobed, paraded and attacked by a mob at Hosa Vantamuri in Belagavi district.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddaramappa, along with other officials, honoured civilians Wasim Makandar, Siddappa Holekar and Jahangir Tahasildar, PSI Manjunath Hulakund, police personnel Manjunath Thekkekar, Subhash Bhill, Vittal Patted, Narayan Chippalakatti and Muttappa Kwani on Saturday.

When the incident happened at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district, resident of the village Wasim Makandar and president of Hosa Vantamuri Gram Panchayat Siddappa Holekar had immediately alerted the police control room while another civilian Jahangir Tahasildar had tried to rescue to the victim even before the arrival of the police.

On receiving the information, Belagavi police control room staff Manjunath Thekkekar had immediately alerted the Kakati ERSS and within 10 minutes Kakati Police Sub Inspector Manjunath Hulakund and four personnel namely Subhash, Vittal, Narayan and Muttappa had reached the spot and rescued the victim.

After felicitation Mr. Siddaramappa handed over ₹ 5,000 each to Wasim Makandar, Siddappa Holekar and Jahangir Tahasildar and PSI Mnajunath Hulakund. The police personnel were handed over ₹ 4,000 each by the Police Commissioner.

The Police Commissioner also handed over the copy of the order dated December 20, 2023, in which the High Court appreciated the timely action of Jahangir Tahasildar to rescue the affected woman.

