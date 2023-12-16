Belagavi incident: BJP stages protest in Shivamogga

December 16, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The district unit of the BJP staged a protest in Shivamogga on Saturday, condemning the recent incident of atrocity against a Dalit woman in Belagavi.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, BJP district president T.D. Megharaj, women wing president Sunitha Annappa, and others led the protest at Shivappa Nayaka Circle.

Mr. Eshwarappa, addressing the protesters, said the woman was subjected to torture. The incident was a blot on humanity. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have visited the village and consoled the victim. The police have not taken strict action in the case,” he said.

Mr. Channabasappa said the incident happened when the legislature session was under way in Belagavi. The Speaker did not allow a debate on the issue. “Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar is also from the place. She should have made a statement on the issue,” he said.

