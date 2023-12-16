GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi incident: BJP stages protest in Shivamogga

December 16, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of the BJP staged a protest in Shivamogga on Saturday, condemning the recent incident of atrocity against a Dalit woman in Belagavi.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, BJP district president T.D. Megharaj, women wing president Sunitha Annappa, and others led the protest at Shivappa Nayaka Circle.

Mr. Eshwarappa, addressing the protesters, said the woman was subjected to torture. The incident was a blot on humanity. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have visited the village and consoled the victim. The police have not taken strict action in the case,” he said.

Mr. Channabasappa said the incident happened when the legislature session was under way in Belagavi. The Speaker did not allow a debate on the issue. “Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar is also from the place. She should have made a statement on the issue,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.