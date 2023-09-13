ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi Id procession put off by three days

September 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various Muslim organisations have decided to postpone the Id-e-Milad procession in Belagavi by three days to avoid it clashing with the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The two events, that follow the lunar calendar, are scheduled for September 28. But the Id-e-Milad procession will now be held on October 1.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait announced in Belagavi on Wednesday that the organisations have taken a decision to postpone the procession with a view to maintaining law and order and to reducing the burden on the police who are tasked with bandobast duties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sait said that the organisations have taken a cue from Maharashtra where a similar decision has been taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US